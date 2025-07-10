Get Ready to Run for History: The 32nd Annual Underground Railroad 5K and Kiddie Fun Run

Mark your calendar and lace up your running shoes—Princeton’s 32nd Annual Underground Railroad 5K and Kiddie Fun Run returns Saturday, September 6, during Homestead Weekend!

This powerful and uplifting event honors the legacy of Owen Lovejoy, a 19th-century U.S. Congressman, local leader, and staunch abolitionist who was instrumental in the Underground Railroad movement and a close friend of Abraham Lincoln.

Held at the Bureau County Metro Center, the race celebrates Lovejoy’s lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and service to community. Whether you’re a competitive runner or just looking for a meaningful way to get active, this event is a chance to honor history while supporting local tradition.

The 5K features multiple age divisions with awards for Overall Top Male and Female, Top Princeton Male and Female, and winners in each age category. Registration is $25 through August 6 and $30 afterward. Participants can register in person at the Bureau County Metro Center or online at RunSignUp . All pre-registered runners are guaranteed a race shirt, and shirts will be available on race day while supplies last.

The Kiddie Fun Run, free for all young participants, is a fun way to get the next generation involved. Every child who crosses the finish line will receive a prize—because every effort counts and every child should feel like a winner.

This event is more than a race—it’s a celebration of courage, community, and the ongoing spirit of progress. Join us in keeping Owen Lovejoy’s legacy alive through movement, remembrance, and unity.

Interested in becoming a sponsor? Reach out to Race Director Brett Renner at the Princeton Park District at 815-872-0840. Let’s make this year’s race the biggest and most inspiring one yet!

Note: Photo is from a prior year’s event.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

