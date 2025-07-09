Teen Paralyzed at Track Meet: Meyers & Flowers Files Lawsuit Over Safety Failures

After a tragic accident left a teen athlete paralyzed during warmups for the triple jump, Meyers & Flowers filed a lawsuit seeking justice on their behalf.

The accident occurred in March at an indoor facility where the triple jump pit was located less than five feet from a concrete wall. This setup fell short of national safety standards updated in 2020. During warmups, the student tripped on uneven sand and collided head-first with the wall, suffering catastrophic spinal injuries that have changed his life forever.

The lawsuit, filed by Meyers & Flowers attorneys James A. McPhedran, Craig D. Brown, and Christopher J. Warmbold, names the Sterling Park District, Sterling High School, and Rock Falls High School as defendants. It alleges willful and wanton negligence, citing repeated failures to correct known hazards and implement basic safety measures. These failures occurred despite clear safety standards from the National Federation of State High School Associations and the Illinois High School Association.

“The dangers associated with this facility were not hypothetical. The risks were visible, repeated, and completely preventable,” said Partner James McPhedran of Meyers & Flowers. “Our client is now left to deal with a life-altering injury because the responsible parties chose to do nothing.”

Meyers & Flowers highlight that this case is more than a tragic accident; it underscores the vital duty of schools and parks to safeguard youth. They will persist in fighting for justice for the injured student and his family, addressing the failures behind this harm.

The legal team at Meyers & Flowers is known for representing victims of severe injuries and institutional negligence throughout Illinois and the United States.

Meyers & Flowers is dedicated to pursuing justice for individuals harmed by preventable negligence. For a no-obligation case evaluation, visit meyers-flowers.com or call 815-223-0230.

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-0230

www.meyers-flowers.com

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhederan and Herrmann logo 2022