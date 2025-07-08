Tee Off for a Great Cause: Ottawa Friendship House Golf Outing Set for August 9

Get ready to hit the greens for a day of fun, friendship, and fundraising! The Ottawa Friendship House/Berta’s Tap Golf Outing is set to take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Pine Hills Golf Course. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just out for a good time, this four-person, 18-hole scramble is the perfect way to enjoy summer while giving back to a worthy local cause.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $75 per golfer, which includes the round of golf, cart, prizes, and post-event food and festivities. After the tournament, head over to Berta’s Patio for a celebratory wrap-up, sponsored by Berta’s Tap. Food, drinks, and great company await as we toast to a successful day on the course.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Ottawa Friendship House, an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities. Through vocational programs, residential services, and community involvement, Ottawa Friendship House helps individuals lead fulfilling, independent lives with dignity and purpose. Events like this not only raise funds—they help strengthen the connection between local residents and the nonprofits working hard to support the community every day.

It’s more than a golf outing—it’s a way to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and make a real impact. Gather your team, practice your swing, and help make this year’s event one to remember.

To sign up, contact Michelle Pattelli at (815) 252-1503 or Brooke Waddell at (815) 326-8943. Spots fill quickly, so don’t wait—register today and join us for a great day for an even greater cause.

For more information, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org

