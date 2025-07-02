Have Your Child’s Hearing Tested Before School Starts This Fall

As the back-to-school season approaches, most parents are focused on school supplies, physicals, and prepping for the new routine. But there’s one important checkup that often gets overlooked: a hearing test. Many schools no longer conduct routine hearing screenings, which means it’s up to families to make sure their kids are hearing clearly so they can be ready to learn.

Hearing plays a major role in a child’s ability to succeed in school. From following instructions to participating in class discussions, hearing well is critical for academic performance and social development. Even a mild hearing issue can cause a child to fall behind or appear inattentive when the real issue is something that can be identified—and often treated—early on.

Because hearing loss can be subtle, especially in young children, it often goes unnoticed. Kids may not realize they’re missing out on sounds or may have adapted without even knowing it. That’s why a professional hearing screening before the school year begins is so valuable. It can catch problems before they interfere with your child’s classroom experience.

Audiologist Beth Wallace, M.S., CCC-A will assess your child’s hearing in a simple, painless appointment, giving you peace of mind and helping your child start the school year strong. If an issue is detected, there are a variety of treatment options, from simple earwax removal to hearing aids or further medical evaluation.

Scheduling a hearing test now means you’ll have time to take any needed steps before classes start. It’s a small but important part of back-to-school prep that can make a big difference. Don’t assume your child’s hearing is fine—check it and be sure. A strong start to the school year begins with clear communication and the ability to fully engage in learning.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Audiologist Beth Wallace, M.S., CCC-A, at Wallace Center for Hearing, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing, LLC

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

