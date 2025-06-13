It’s Not Too Late for Your A/C Tune-Up: Why It’s a Smart Move

With sweltering summer temperatures already trying to make their presence known, ensuring your air conditioning unit is in top shape is more critical than ever. Has it been a while since you’ve had your system checked and tuned up? It’s not too late, but don’t wait. Here are three reasons to schedule an appointment today:

1. Extend your A/C’s viability. Did you know that regular professional maintenance can significantly affect how long your air conditioner lasts? Well-serviced units typically function for 15 to 20 years, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. If yours is approaching this age, an inspection by the experts at Kettman Heating and Plumbing can determine its operational efficiency. With this insight, you can then decide if ongoing service is best or if a replacement might be a more sensible long-term investment.

2. Reduce your energy bills. Want to minimize summer energy costs? An A/C tune-up will restore your air conditioner to its highest operational efficiency, allowing the unit to consume less energy and keep your utility bills more manageable.

3. Ensure consistent cooling. A well-maintained A/C system provides reliable cooling throughout your home, ensuring you and your family stay comfortable throughout the season. This is especially important during the summer months to combat uncomfortable outdoor temperature swings and to help maintain a consistently pleasant indoor environment.

Don’t wait to schedule your A/C tune-up! Kettman Heating and Plumbing can help with servicing your current air conditioner or help you to choose a new one. Kettman services all makes and models, including Amana, American Standard, Goodman, Carrier, Bryant, Trane, Coleman, York, and more. Looking to purchase? Kettman carries Amana, American Standard, and Goodman.

For more information, call (815) 339-6124 or visit https://www.kettmanheating.com/ .

Kettman Heating and Plumbing

107 E. Harrison St.

Granville, IL 61326

Ph: (815) 339-6124

https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo