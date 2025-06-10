Family Care, Close to Home: Why a Family Physician Matters

Have you ever had a health screening at work that revealed high blood sugar or cholesterol levels? Maybe a friend got diagnosed with a medical condition, which made you think about your own health. Perhaps you just turned 65 and are a new Medicare patient, or you’re about to welcome a new baby and are looking for a doctor you can trust with the care of your growing family. In all these cases, a family physician is a great place to start.

According to Dr. Colin Kao, family medicine physician at the Seneca Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, family medicine is a primary care provider who covers care for people of all ages, typically from newborns to seniors. Whether you need help managing asthma, high blood pressure, migraines, depression, or another medical condition, a family medicine provider can help. They also perform sports and school physicals, treat minor injuries and sudden illnesses, and work with other physicians and your pharmacy to ensure your care runs smoothly.

One of the most important reasons to visit a family medicine provider is preventive care. Routine tests like mammograms and colon, cervical, and prostate cancer screenings can catch problems early. Blood tests and exams can help predict the risk for chronic conditions like heart disease and stroke.

“A family medicine provider is somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades; we can often help with most medical concerns or refer to another specialist for appropriate care if needed,” says Dr. Kao. “Seeing a primary care provider regularly improves the likelihood of catching concerns early and gives you a medical provider you know and trust in health care – and who knows you.”

With 18 primary care offices in Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, and Will counties, Morris Hospital’s Healthcare Centers are here to help you stay healthy and feel your best.

For Morris Hospital primary care locations and providers, visit morrishospital.org/primarycare .

