Tee Up For a Cause: Ottawa Friendship House and UAW Region 4 Host Annual Charity Golf Outing

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, Ottawa Friendship House and UAW Region 4 will host their annual Charity Golf Outing at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby, IL. This event continues a decades-long partnership dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in the Ottawa community.

The outing begins with registration from 9 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. For $100 per player, participants will enjoy 18 holes of golf, a cart, prizes, and a box lunch. Please note, dinner will not be provided. Registration closes on Friday, July 5, 2025.

The collaboration between Ottawa Friendship House and UAW Region 4 dates back to the early 1950s, when UAW members played a pivotal role in establishing Echo School, the precursor to Friendship House. This enduring alliance has been instrumental in expanding services, including residential programs, day services, and employment opportunities for adults with IDD.

Last year’s golf outing raised $30,000, directly benefiting the programs and individuals served by Ottawa Friendship House. This year’s event aims to build on that success, combining community spirit with a shared commitment to making a difference.

To register or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the official event page: Charity Golf Outing – UAW Region 4 & Ottawa Friendship House .

For additional information, contact Nick Rutovic at (708) 932-2047 or email yespinosa@uaw.net .

Join us for a day of golf, camaraderie, and community support—because every swing brings us closer to a more inclusive future.

