The Purpose and Advantages of Generators

Severe storms can knock out power, leading to widespread disruption and inconvenience for your entire household. In those unpredictable circumstances, generators – household appliances running on natural gas or propane – are essential for backup power. Here is more information on the advantages of generators:

Protects against temperature extremes. Severe weather power outages can lead to dangerous temperature fluctuations, which can pose significant health risks for vulnerable adults and children. A generator ensures uninterrupted operation of your HVAC system, providing safety and eliminating the stress of finding alternative shelter during emergencies. Keeps essentials up and running. Home generators supply electricity to key appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, and microwaves, so you can avoid food spoilage and the expense of replacing groceries after a long power disruption. Provides continuous lighting. Generators provide a reliable source of power for your home’s lighting fixtures, so you don’t have to worry about stumbling around in the dark during an outage. Helps you stay connected. In today’s world, electronics like smartphones, tablets, and laptops are essential tools for completing schoolwork and facilitating remote work. To that end, generators ensure these crucial electronics remain powered during an outage, allowing you and your family to stay connected.

Are you in the market for a home generator? Look no further than the trusted professionals at Kettman Heating and Plumbing. Kettman sells Honeywell generators and services both Honeywell and Generac models.

The knowledgable Kettman team can guide you in selecting the best generator for your needs, considering factors like home dimensions, power demands, and local flood vulnerabilities.

For more information, please call (815) 339-6124 or visit https://www.kettmanheating.com/ .

Kettman Heating and Plumbing

107 E. Harrison St.

Granville, IL 61326

Ph: (815) 339-6124

https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo