Common Myths About Personal Injury Cases

When you’ve been injured due to someone else’s negligence, you deserve fair compensation—but misinformation can prevent people from asserting their rights. At Meyers & Flowers, we aim to clarify these misunderstandings to help individuals make informed choices about their legal rights. Consider these myths:

Minor Injuries Aren’t Worth Pursuing - Even seemingly minor injuries can have lasting effects. Conditions like whiplash or concussions might not manifest immediately, but can lead to chronic issues. It’s essential to consult with a medical professional and an attorney to assess the full impact of any injury. ​

Insurance Will Take Care of Everything - While insurance adjusters may appear sympathetic, their primary goal is to minimize payouts. Accepting an initial offer without legal consultation can result in inadequate compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages. ​

Personal Injury Lawsuits Are Frivolous - There’s a misconception that personal injury claims are about easy money. They seek rightful compensation for genuine losses, including medical expenses and emotional distress. Holding negligent parties accountable also promotes safety and responsibility. ​

You Can File a Claim Anytime - Every state has a statute of limitations, which limits the time you have to take legal action.Waiting too long can forfeit your right to compensation.

All Personal Injury Cases Go to Trial - Most personal injury cases are settled out of court through negotiations. A trial is only necessary when a fair agreement can’t be reached.

Legal Help is Out of Reach - Many personal injury attorneys, including Meyers & Flowers, operate on a contingency fee basis. You don’t pay unless we win your case, making legal representation accessible to those in need. ​

