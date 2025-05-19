Ottawa Friendship House Charity Golf Outing: Tee Off for a Great Cause!

Get ready for a day of golf, giving, and good times at the Ottawa Friendship House Charity Golf Outing on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Deer Park Golf Club (100 Deer Park Lane in Oglesby, IL).

Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m., and tee-off begins at 12:30 p.m. Whether you’re hitting the greens or sponsoring a hole, your participation helps support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the vital programs offered by Ottawa Friendship House.

This exciting event is more than just a day on the course—it’s an opportunity to change lives. Ottawa Friendship House provides 24/7 care, day programs, housing, and job training for adults with developmental disabilities, helping them live more independent and fulfilling lives. Funds raised during this event go directly toward enhancing these services and supporting the individuals who rely on them.

Golfers can sign up as a team for $550, which includes 18 holes for up to four players, a golf cart, lunch, drinks, and goodie bags.

For businesses and community partners looking to support the cause while gaining exposure, several sponsorship levels are available. The Bronze Sponsorship is $400, offering company logo placement at the registration table. The Half-Hole Hero sponsorship at $500 includes shared signage on the course and promotional mentions on Facebook and local radio. A Hole Sponsor level is available for $1,000, with full signage on a course hole and online and radio promotion. The Premier Sponsorship, at $1,300, combines both team entry and hole sponsorship, providing the best of both worlds.

This event is a great way to enjoy a fun summer event while giving back to an organization that makes a difference every day. Spots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

To reserve your place or inquire about sponsorship, call 815-434-0737 or email kristeng@ottawafriendship.com . Come out, tee off, and make an impact!

For more information, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org

