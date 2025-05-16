May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Prioritizing Well-Being in the Aftermath of Domestic and Sexual Violence

Mental Health Awareness Month is a time to recognize the importance of emotional well-being and encourage open, compassionate conversations about mental health. For survivors of domestic and sexual violence, this month carries special meaning. It’s a reminder that healing is possible—and that prioritizing mental health is not only important, but essential to the recovery process.

Experiencing abuse can leave deep and lasting scars that go far beyond the moment of harm. Survivors often struggle with anxiety, depression, PTSD, shame, or feelings of self-blame. These emotional wounds are real and valid, and healing from them takes time, support, and often, professional help.

Counseling provides a safe, confidential space to process trauma, rebuild self-esteem, and learn coping strategies. Trained professionals can help survivors understand their experiences, reframe the narrative around blame and guilt, and begin to reclaim control over their lives.

It’s also vital to remember: you are not to blame. Abusers often use manipulation, intimidation, or control to shift responsibility, but the fault lies solely with the perpetrator. No matter the circumstances, no one ever deserves to be abused or violated. Releasing that burden of self-blame is a powerful part of the healing journey.

This May, let Mental Health Awareness Month be a turning point. Whether you’re a survivor yourself or someone who wants to support others, take a step toward mental wellness. Every small act of self-care, reflection, or support brings us closer to a world where survivors are believed, supported, and empowered to thrive.

Safe Journeys provides free confidential services, including short-term shelter for people who are unsafe due to domestic violence, along with supportive counseling and other support services to those in need. Please reach out immediately if you need help.

Safe Journeys has offices in Streator, Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, IVCC, and Pontiac. Please visit www.safejourneysillnois.org , email us at info@safejourneysillinois.org , or call our 24 hour support line at 815-673-1555.

Funding is provided in full or in part by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and the Illinois Department of Human Services.