Why Annual Physicals Matter — Even If You Feel Fine

When it comes to your health, consistency is key—and that’s exactly why annual checkups with your primary care provider are so important. But what exactly is an “annual physical?”

According to Dr. Jeffrey Tanzi, a family medicine physician at the Morris Hospital Ottawa Campus, the term “annual exam” can mean different things. For some, it’s a routine yearly visit to touch base with their provider. For others, especially those on Medicare, it refers to a more structured “wellness exam.” While insurance companies may define these differently, the bottom line remains that everyone should see their provider at least once a year for a general health checkup, including lab work.

“An annual wellness exam is a good time to screen for key health concerns like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease,” explained Dr. Tanzi. “Lab tests may include cholesterol, blood sugar, and thyroid function. Cancer screenings may also be included, depending on your age and risk factors.”

In some ways, these yearly visits serve as a valuable “tune-up” for your body. Just like maintaining your car helps prevent breakdowns, regular checkups can help catch issues early, before they become bigger problems. Occasionally, six month follow-up appointments with a primary care provider may be scheduled to monitor a patient’s chronic conditions and track their progress.

“Preventive care is one of the best investments you can make in your long-term well-being,” said Dr. Tanzi. “Annual physicals offer a chance to ask questions, update your health goals, and ensure you’re on the right path. Even if you feel perfectly healthy, your annual visit can make a big difference in staying that way.”

For more information, or to make an appointment for an annual physical with a primary care provider, please contact:

Morris Hospital Ottawa Campus

1306 Gemini Circle, Suite 1

Ottawa, IL

Ph: (815) 433-9200

morrishospital.org/ottawa