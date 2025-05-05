Trivia Nights with Heart: Celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month and Support Local Kids

In celebration of Foster Care Awareness Month this May, Youth Service Bureau (YSB) is hosting a series of Trivia Night Fundraisers.

Whether you’re a trivia buff or just looking for a great night out with friends, this is the perfect way to give back while having a blast, and your participation can make a real difference. These aren’t your average trivia nights. It’s fun with a purpose! Every ticket sold supports YSB’s Compassion in Action Fund. This fund allows them to go above and beyond to provide essential support to those in crisis, subsidize counseling for those who need it, and offer some much-needed ‘extras’ for the kids in their care. (Just this weekend the fund paid for prom tickets and a suit rental!)

Ottawa locals, mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 14 at the K of C Banquette Hall (401 W. Main St). From 6–9p.m., you’ll enjoy an exciting night of brain-teasing questions, prizes, and camaraderie, all in support of a great cause.

In Naperville, join us on Wednesday, May 7 at Solemn Oath Brewery (1661 Quincy Ave #179). The fun kicks off at 6 p.m., and your team could take home the title of trivia champion! Enjoy great brews, good vibes, and even better company.

Princeton friends, don’t miss your chance on Thursday, May 22 at The Cliff Event Center (1105 E Peru St.). Doors open at 6 p.m., and the evening promises great laughs, lively competition, and the opportunity to support children and families in our community.Grab your team, show off your smarts, and make a difference!

Tickets are available at https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/trivia-night-ottawa , https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/trivia-night-naperville , and https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/trivia-night-princeton , or call Beth at 815-431-3023 to register your team or sign up to join an open table.

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

