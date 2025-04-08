What to Know About Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, supporting survivors, and educating communities on ways to prevent sexual violence. Sexual assault is a widespread issue that affects people of all ages, backgrounds, and identities. By understanding the scope of the problem, recognizing available resources, and encouraging open discussions, individuals and communities can work together to create a safer and more supportive environment for survivors.

Sexual assault is alarmingly common, with statistics showing that one in three women and one in six men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. Additionally, an estimated 80% of sexual assaults go unreported, often due to fear, shame, or lack of support. Survivors may struggle with emotional, physical, and psychological effects, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and difficulty in relationships. Raising awareness about these realities is crucial in breaking the silence and stigma surrounding sexual violence.

Prevention and education play a key role in reducing sexual violence. Schools, workplaces, and communities can take action by promoting consent education and creating policies that support survivors. Understanding that consent must be clear, enthusiastic, and continuous helps shift cultural attitudes and prevent harmful situations.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a reminder that everyone has a role to play in supporting survivors and preventing sexual violence. By fostering a culture of respect, consent, and support, communities can work toward a future where all individuals feel safe and empowered. If you or someone you know needs help, reaching out to Safe Journeys can be the first step toward healing and justice.

Safe Journeys provides free confidential services, including short-term shelter for people who are unsafe due to domestic violence, along with supportive counseling and other support services to those in need. Please reach out immediately if you need help.

Safe Journeys has offices in Streator, Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, IVCC, and Pontiac. Please visit www.safejourneysillnois.org , email us at info@safejourneysillinois.org , or call our 24 hour support line at 815-673-1555.

Funding is provided in full or in part by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and the Illinois Department of Human Services.