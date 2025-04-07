Debo Ace Hardware: Your Local Destination for Quality Paints and Deck Stains

Debo Ace Hardware in Peru has established itself as a cornerstone of the community, committed to being “the helpful place” by offering customers knowledgeable advice, quality products, and exceptional service. Among their extensive range of offerings, the selection of premium paints and deck stains stands out, catering to both DIY enthusiasts and professional contractors.

Comprehensive Selection of Paints: The experts at Debo Ace Hardware understand that a fresh coat of paint can transform a space. They carry top-quality brands, including Benjamin Moore, known for its rich colors and durable finishes. Whether you’re aiming to refresh your home’s interior or give the exterior a new look, a variety of options are available to suit your needs. From interior wall paints to specialty paints designed for specific applications, Debo Ace Hardware ensures you have access to the best products for your project.

Expert Advice and Color Matching: Choosing the right paint color can be daunting. The paint experts at Debo Ace Hardware are ready to assist, providing personalized advice to help you select the perfect shade and finish. Their color-matching services ensure that whether you’re touching up a small area or undertaking a complete makeover, the results will be seamless and satisfying.

High-Quality Deck Stains: Outdoor wood surfaces like decks and fences require protection from the elements to maintain their beauty and integrity. Debo Ace Hardware offers a variety of deck and siding stains, including products from trusted brands like Cabot. These stains are designed to enhance the natural beauty of wood while providing robust protection against weathering. Options range from transparent finishes that highlight the wood’s grain to solid stains that offer rich, uniform color.

Visit Debo Ace Hardware Today! For your next painting or staining project, consider Debo Ace Hardware in Peru. With their extensive selection, expert staff, and commitment to customer satisfaction, they are well-equipped to help you achieve professional results.

For more information, please contact:

Debo Ace Hardware

1713 4th St.

Peru, IL 61354

Ph: 815-223-0461

acehardware.com