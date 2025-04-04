BCMC Offers Lifeguard Certification Course During Spring Break

The Bureau County Metro Center is proud to offer an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course this spring, giving participants a valuable opportunity to gain essential life-saving skills and a competitive edge in the job market. The course will run during Spring Break, April 14–16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Metro Center pool.

This course is open to new lifeguards as well as those needing a refresher certification. Upon completion, participants will receive an official two-year certification through the American Red Cross, which is recognized nationwide and often required for employment at local pools, recreation centers, and aquatic facilities. With class size limited, early registration is strongly encouraged to secure a spot.

Designed for high school and college-aged students, the class covers all the basics of lifeguarding, including water rescue techniques, CPR, first aid, and emergency response procedures. It’s an excellent stepping stone for young people looking to build their resume, develop leadership skills, and pursue part-time or summer jobs in recreation and aquatic safety.

Beyond being a job requirement, this certification represents a serious level of responsibility and readiness. Lifeguards are trusted with the safety of others, often making quick decisions in high-pressure situations. Completing this course shows that a participant is prepared to handle those responsibilities with professionalism and skill.

Whether you’re considering a first-time job at a pool this summer or returning to lifeguarding after a break, this certification course at the Metro Center is a great place to start. For more information on pricing and availability, visit or call the Bureau County Metro Center today. Don’t miss this chance to learn a life-saving skill and open the door to new job opportunities!

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

Princeton Park District logo