Spring A/C Start-Up: Common HVAC Problems To Watch For

When the spring season hits, most people are ready to ditch the sweaters and turn on the air conditioning. But after a long winter hibernation, spring can be a prime time for HVAC issues, especially when it comes to those initial air conditioning start-ups. Here are some common problems you may run into:

1. Weak airflow. A lack of cold air or strong airflow when you first turn on your A/C could be due to a dirty or clogged air filter or an obstructed condensing unit.

2. Leaking refrigerant. Refrigerant is essential for cooling. Leaks can occur due to corrosion or damage to the refrigerant lines. Leaks are more likely to occur in older units but could show up in any system strained by higher usage.

3. Strange smells. A burnt smell coming from the HVAC system could be due to an electrical failure within your system. Electrical issues can be serious and may even pose a fire hazard, so it’s very important to address them promptly. A musty odor could be due to dust, dirt, and other debris that has accumulated on the filter over time. This could pose health risks for household members with respiratory sensitivities or allergies.

