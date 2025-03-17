How to Recognize Signs of Abuse

Abuse can take many forms, and often goes unnoticed or unreported. Recognizing the signs of abuse—whether in yourself or others—is a crucial step in seeking help, offering support, and ensuring safety; awareness and education are essential for early intervention.

Physical abuse is often the most visible form of harm. Unexplained bruises, cuts, or burns—especially when they appear frequently or in different stages of healing—may indicate physical violence. Victims may try to cover injuries with clothing, avoid discussing their wounds, or offer vague or inconsistent explanations.

Emotional and psychological abuse are harder to detect but are just as damaging. If someone is being controlled, manipulated, or constantly criticized, they may start to show low self-esteem, withdrawal from loved ones, or a loss of independence. Extreme possessiveness or isolation from friends and family can be red flags that a person is being emotionally abused.

Sexual abuse, whether within or outside a relationship, involves any non-consensual sexual act or coercion. Signs may include fear or discomfort in intimate situations, injuries in private areas, avoidance of physical contact, or drastic changes in behavior including depression or anxiety.

Financial abuse is another form of control where an abuser limits access to money, prevents employment, or monitors spending to maintain dominance over a victim. Signs may include lack of financial independence, secrecy about money problems, or an inability to access funds without permission.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, seeking help is critical. Many victims feel trapped due to fear, shame, or dependence, but resources and support are available.

Safe Journeys provides free confidential services, including short-term shelter for people who are unsafe due to domestic violence, along with supportive counseling and other support services to those in need. Please reach out immediately if you need help.

Funding is provided in full or in part by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Safe Journeys has offices in Streator, Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, IVCC, and Pontiac. Please visit www.safejourneysillnois.org , email us at info@safejourneysillinois.org , or call our 24 hour support line at 815-673-1555.