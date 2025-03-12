Meyers & Flowers Files Lawsuit Against Illinois Hospital After Fatal Heart Attack

Meyers & Flowers has filed a lawsuit against OSF Saint Paul Mendota Emergency Room, alleging that a failure to diagnose and treat an aortic dissection correctly led to the tragic death of a 28-year-old patient in May 2023. The lawsuit claims that despite presenting with clear warning signs of a life-threatening condition, the hospital misdiagnosed the patient and discharged him without appropriate treatment, leading to fatal consequences.

The lawsuit states that on April 27, 2023, a patient went to OSF Saint Paul Mendota ER due to chest pain, dizziness, blurred vision, and difficulty breathing. He reported these symptoms had lasted for two days and were severe enough to prevent him from driving home from work. Examination revealed an elevated heart rate and abnormal D-dimer level, indicating potential aortic dissection. However, he was misdiagnosed with acute pericarditis and discharged the same day with OTC instructions for pain.

That morning, a Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA) scan revealed clear signs of an aortic dissection. However, the hospital’s radiologist failed to identify the condition in the imaging report, leading to a missed diagnosis.

Just four days later, the patient was found unresponsive at home by his wife. Despite emergency medical efforts, he was pronounced dead. The Bureau County Coroner’s autopsy report confirmed that he died from cardiac tamponade and a ruptured aortic dissection—conditions that could have been treated if properly diagnosed.

The lawsuit seeks justice for the patient’s family and emphasizes the critical need for accurate diagnostic procedures and adherence to medical standards. Meyers & Flowers is dedicated to holding negligent healthcare providers accountable to prevent future tragedies.

Meyers & Flowers is a nationally recognized firm focused on malpractice litigation and dedicated to holding healthcare providers accountable for negligence. For more information or to discuss a potential case, contact Meyers & Flowers at 815-223-0230.

