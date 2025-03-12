Bureau County Metro Center Offers Youth Flag Football This Spring

The Bureau County Metro Center is gearing up for another exciting season of youth flag football, with registration now open for the upcoming spring league. This program has continued to grow each year, and for the first time, the league will expand to include a third age division, providing more opportunities for young athletes to get involved in the sport.

In previous seasons, the league was limited to two age groups: kindergarten through second grade and third through fourth grade. This year, a new structure will introduce three divisions: kindergarten through first grade, second through third grade, and fourth through fifth grade. The addition of fifth graders marks an important step toward expanding the program for older athletes in the future. Flag football offers a safe and engaging way to learn the fundamentals of the game without the risks associated with tackle football, making it an appealing option for children of all experience levels.

Registration for the league will remain open through Friday, April 4. Games will begin on Saturday, April 26, at Zearing Park and will continue for six weeks, barring any weather cancellations. The cost to participate is $50 for Bureau County Metro Center members, $55 for Princeton residents, and $60 for non-residents.

Much like the center’s successful youth basketball program, the flag football league relies on the support of dedicated volunteer coaches. Parents and community members are encouraged to get involved by assisting with at least one practice per week and helping on game days. Volunteers play a vital role in ensuring that young athletes have a positive and rewarding experience on the field.

With the expansion of the league and the continued enthusiasm from the community, this season is expected to be the most exciting yet!

For more information, to register, or to inquire about volunteering, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

Princeton Park District logo