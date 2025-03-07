Lawn Care 101: Get Ready for Spring!

As the last traces of winter fade and temperatures begin to rise, it’s time to start preparing your lawn for the lush, green growth of spring. Taking a few essential steps now can prevent common issues like weeds, thinning grass, and poor soil health, ensuring that your lawn thrives all season long.

One of the first tasks in spring lawn care is clearing away winter debris. Leaves, twigs, and dead grass can accumulate over the colder months, preventing new growth and blocking sunlight. A thorough raking helps break up compacted areas and allows the soil to breathe. Check for signs of disease, mold, or bare spots that may need extra attention.

Soil testing can be a game-changer in determining what your lawn needs to look its best. Checking soil pH and nutrient levels helps you apply the right fertilizers or soil amendments. If the soil is too acidic, adding lime can help balance it, while nutrient deficiencies may require fertilization to replenish essential elements. Applying a slow-release fertilizer early in the season provides steady nutrition for healthy grass growth.

For those battling weeds, early spring is the best time to apply a pre-emergent herbicide to stop weeds like crabgrass before they sprout. If weeds have already started appearing, a post-emergent treatment may be necessary.

Aerating and overseeding can help revitalize thinning areas and improve soil structure. Aeration loosens compacted soil, allowing air, water, and nutrients to penetrate more effectively. If your lawn has bare patches, overseeding with the right grass type ensures thicker, healthier growth.

Finally, establishing a proper mowing and watering routine is key to long-term lawn health. As soon as the grass starts growing, mowing with sharp blades at the correct height encourages stronger roots and discourages weed growth. Watering deeply but less frequently helps promote drought resistance and prevents shallow root development.

Visit Debo Ace Hardware in Peru and start preparing your lawn today!

Debo Ace Hardware

1713 4th St.

Peru, IL 61354

Ph: 815-223-0461

acehardware.com