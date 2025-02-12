Ottawa Friendship House to Host Spring Fundraiser on March 6!

Ottawa Friendship House invites community members and businesses to join them for their Spring Fundraiser on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 5 - 8 p.m. This special event will be held at the Ottawa Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall (401 W. Main St.), and will offer an evening of delicious food, great company, and an opportunity to give back while supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Mardi Gras-style theme of this fun event is “Celebrating Friendship: Let the Good Times Roll.”

For businesses looking to gain exposure and show their community support, Business Table Sponsorships are available for $800. Each sponsorship includes entry tickets for eight guests, heavy hors d’oeuvres, two bottles of wine, and draft beverages from the bar. In addition, sponsors will receive advertising at the event, promotion on Facebook, recognition on the radio, and a personalized gift at their table. Sponsors will also have their business advertised in the event’s brochure, providing lasting visibility even after the evening ends.

This fundraiser is a fantastic opportunity to network with fellow community members while supporting a meaningful cause. Local businesses that participate will not only enjoy a great night out, but will also receive valuable marketing exposure in front of a highly engaged audience.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, plus a $25 raffle for a chance to win a $3,000 travel voucher with Brittany’s Beaches, a local travel consultant. Whether you are attending as an individual or bringing your team for a night of fun and philanthropy, this event promises to be both enjoyable and impactful.

To secure your sponsorship or register your attendees, please email Kristen Goodchild at kristeng@ottawafriendship.com . Space is limited, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to support your community while gaining recognition for your business.

Join us on March 6 for an evening filled with generosity, great food, and community spirit!

For more information, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org

Ottawa Friendship House