What Really Occurs During a Roof Inspection

A roof inspection is a detailed assessment of a property’s roof that will determine its condition, identify necessary repairs, and evaluate its overall lifespan.

The first aspect an inspector checks is the roof’s surface, which includes the shingles, tiles, or other covering material, such as a seamless roof. They look for signs of wear or damage that could compromise the roof’s ability to keep out water. Curling, cracked, or missing shingles are often indicators of wear due to age or exposure, and if these issues are extensive, the inspector may recommend repairs or even a full replacement.

Inspectors also examine the roof’s flashing, the metal or waterproof material installed around chimneys, vents, and skylights to prevent leaks. Damaged or corroded flashing can create vulnerable areas where water can seep into the roof structure, potentially causing interior water damage. Ensuring that flashing is properly sealed and intact is a key focus during the inspection, as this helps maintain the roof’s waterproof barrier.

Gutters and drainage systems are also inspected, as proper drainage prevents water from pooling on the roof or near the home’s foundation. Clogged or damaged gutters can cause water to overflow, leading to roof damage, erosion, and leaks. Inspectors check for blockages, leaks, or signs of rust, ensuring that the drainage system channels water effectively away from the roof.

The inspector will also look for signs of structural damage, such as sagging or uneven roof lines, which may indicate underlying issues with the roof deck or support beams. Such problems can compromise the roof’s stability and may require significant repairs to prevent further damage.

If your property is in need of a roof inspection, now is the time to have it done — before winter arrives.

