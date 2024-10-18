Top Signs Your Heating System Needs Repaired Or Replaced

As the weather begins to cool this autumn season, it’s essential to ensure your heating system is ready to keep you warm. Here are some key indicators that your system may need repairs or replacement before the more frigid temperatures arrive:

1. Your home feels cold despite what the thermostat says.

Do you keep cranking up the thermostat but your home still feels chilly? This could indicate a furnace issue. Consult a professional technician at Kettman Heating & Plumbing to assess your system and your home’s needs for potential upgrades.

2. You notice strange noises or smells.

If your system is making banging or clanking noises, or if you detect strange odors, it might signal a need for replacement. A Kettman technician can diagnose the cause of these issues.

3. Your energy bills are rising significantly.

While it’s normal for energy consumption to increase during the colder months, a sudden and significant spike in your bills could be a red flag. Faulty parts, dirty filters, or clogged ducts can reduce efficiency and lead to higher costs. A professional inspection can help identify and address the issue.

4. Your system is old.

Furnace lifespans typically range from 15 to 20 years. The U.S. Fire Administration recommends annual inspections and cleanings by a qualified professional to catch potential issues early. If your furnace is older than 15 years, consider replacing it to avoid more serious problems.

If you are experiencing any of these issues, it could be time to call in the experts. Kettman Heating & Plumbing has been a trusted name in the heating and air conditioning business for more than 40 years. You can count on Kettman to keep your home warm and comfortable. Please visit https://www.kettmanheating.com/ for more information, or call 815-339-6124 to set up an appointment.

Kettman Heating and Plumbing : 107 E. Harrison St. : Granville, IL 61326 : (815) 339-6124 : https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo