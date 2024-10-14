October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Every October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is observed in the United States to raise awareness about the challenges and opportunities faced by people with disabilities in the workplace. It serves as a reminder of the importance of inclusion and equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, while also celebrating their contributions to various industries and fields.

NDEAM was established by Congress in 1945, and has since evolved to reflect the growing awareness of the abilities and contributions of people with disabilities in the workforce. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) spearheads this initiative, promoting policies and programs that aim to create inclusive workplaces where everyone can thrive, regardless of physical or mental ability.

“In the United States, approximately 6.5 million people have intellectual disabilities, but only 19% of them are employed,” said Allison Perez, Director of Employment and Outreach Services for Ottawa Friendship House in Ottawa, Illinois. “October is an important month, because it highlights the abilities and success stories of people we have helped throughout the year. By highlighting these stories, I hope it opens eyes to some local businesses that are in need of help and realize the impact people with disabilities can make — not only on the businesses, but in their lives.”

Beyond raising awareness, NDEAM also encourages businesses, government agencies, and community organizations to hold events, training sessions, and outreach programs that highlight the benefits of hiring people with disabilities. These initiatives showcase the skills, talent, and dedication that individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce, breaking down barriers and promoting a more inclusive work environment.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a time to celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities and to continue advocating for inclusive employment practices that ensure equal opportunities for all.

For more information, or to donate to this worthy organization, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org