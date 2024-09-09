The Healing Power of Cemeteries

Have you ever wondered about the true importance of cemeteries? What about its healing power?

When you think about it, cemeteries are more than just places where we bury those who are deceased. They are segments of nature that tell important stories, display beautiful art, and help us heal as we grieve.

Cemeteries go beyond being a permanent resting place. They are where generations can visit and reflect on the lives their loved ones had – and for specially designed places like Oakwood Memorial Park, they serve as a special area of reflection to help us cope and accept our loss.

Oakwood Memorial Park has its own kind of healing power.

Featuring an expanse of rolling, tree-lined hills, Oakwood has been designed as a place of beauty and peacefulness, adorned with countless personal memories.

The many memorials that fill the park tell a unique story of the person they represent. They can be designed and decorated with personal touches that reflect your loved one, and even your entire family. When experienced as part of grief, individual memorials and the cemetery as a whole provide an encompassing feeling of peace – and healing.

As part of the seamless integration with the beautiful natural landscape, Oakwood Memorial Park offers another avenue of healing power: the Tranquility Garden.

This is a special area of the park that serves as a picturesque location to honor and visit with your loved ones. The expanding garden offers many different and unique options for burial and visitation, from which you can create a special, permanent space for generations of your family to always be able to visit.

For more information or questions on visitations and services, please visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

Oakwood Memorial Park logo