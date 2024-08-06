Bureau County Metro Center Opens Registration for Youth Flag Football

The Bureau County Metro Center (BCMC) is excited to announce the opening of registration for its upcoming Youth Flag Football program! This program aims to introduce young players to the game of flag football in a fun and safe environment, fostering good sportsmanship and a love for the game.

Program Details: The league is divided into two age groups:

- Kindergarten to 2nd Grade

- 3rd to 4th Grade

In the younger age group, the team’s coach will act as the quarterback, ensuring a smooth introduction to the game. For the older age group, players will have the opportunity to quarterback their own team, providing a more engaging and challenging experience.

Registration and Pricing: Registration is now open, with the following pricing:

- BCMC Members: $45

- Non-Member Residents: $50

- Non-Residents: $55

The deadline for registration is Friday, August 23rd. Don’t miss out on the chance to join us this fall for another exciting season of flag football!

Season Schedule: The games will kick off on Saturday, September 14th, and will run for six weeks, with the final games taking place on Saturday, October 19th. Games will be played at beautiful Zearing Park every Saturday, offering a consistent and enjoyable schedule for participants.

Program Benefits: Flag football is a safer alternative to regular football, as it eliminates tackling while maintaining all other aspects of the game. Instead of tackling, players pull each other’s flag that is connected to their belt, making it a less risky yet equally thrilling sport. This semi-competitive league is perfect for beginners and those with some experience, welcoming all who are eager to learn and enjoy the game.

Join us at the Bureau County Metro Center for a season filled with fun, learning, and sportsmanship. Sign up today and let your child experience the joy of flag football!

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org