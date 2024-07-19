Bummer Summer: Three Common Causes Of Air Conditioner Trouble

During the summer months, your air conditioner works hard to make your home an oasis from the scorching heat and sweltering humidity. But what happens when your A/C starts acting up? If you feel like your air conditioner isn’t keeping up with the demands of summer, here are some of the top issues that could be causing your air conditioner to struggle:

1. Refrigerant leaks

Your A/C needs refrigerant to function properly. If your A/C is low on refrigerant, it could be due to a leak. But simply adding more refrigerant won’t solve the problem. To ensure peak performance, a trained technician at Kettman Heating and Plumbing can locate and fix the leak, then recharge your system with the exact amount of refrigerant specified by the manufacturer. This ensures your A/C runs efficiently and keeps your home cool and comfortable.

2. Inadequate maintenance

Neglecting an air conditioner’s filters and coils can lead to trouble. Dirty filters and coils restrict airflow, forcing your A/C to work harder and potentially leading to premature failure of the compressor or fans. Make sure to schedule annual check-ups with a qualified Kettman technician to ensure peak performance and avoid breakdowns.

3. Outdated system

While a well-maintained A/C unit can last a long time, regular wear and tear will eventually cause malfunctions. The majority of A/C units have a lifespan of about 20 years. If you’ve had yours for about that long, it might be time to upgrade to a newer, more efficient model.

If you are dealing with an A/C breakdown this summer, contact Kettman Heating and Plumbing.

A trusted name in the heating and air conditioning business for more than 40 years, Kettman specializes in the installation and service of all major air conditioning brands. Their skilled technicians can help get your comfort back on track.

For more information, please contact:

Kettman Heating and Plumbing : 107 E. Harrison St. : Granville, IL 61326 : (815) 339-6124 : https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo