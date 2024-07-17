Vital ICE: A Life-Saving App Offered Free by Norberg Memorial Home

As part of its extensive array of online resources, Norberg Memorial Home proudly offers Vital ICE, a life-saving initiative available to the public. “J.D. and I are thrilled to provide this incredible service free of charge to our community,” said Janice Smallwood, co-owner of Norberg Memorial Home with her husband, J.D. “Anyone with a smartphone can access this valuable app—you don’t have to be our client. When we began the program, we had under 100 users…now we have over 4,300!”

Vital ICE is a premier “In Case of Emergency” (ICE) public safety app designed to save lives by storing users’ medical information, emergency contacts, and other crucial details. This information can be easily accessed by EMS and other first responders when the patient is unable to communicate. Additionally, it acts as a life call system as long as your phone is with you. First responders can also send emergency communications and alerts to local users, providing essential local emergency instructions when needed. The app is free to download on any smartphone, computer, or iPad.

“Vital ICE allows community members to list vital information such as blood type, allergies, medical history, medications, and ICE contacts,” Janice explained. “Users can also include information for their dependents if they choose.” The app provides first aid treatment protocols for 16 common emergencies in case EMS personnel are not present.

Other valuable features of the Vital ICE app include the ability to call 911 and sound an audible alarm from within the app, helping first responders locate the patient more quickly. Users’ medical information can be emailed to any address, facilitating communication with Emergency Rooms. Additionally, the app stores photos of insurance cards, providing convenient access for medical personnel.

For additional information about this invaluable service, visit www.vitalboards.com/vitalice or https://www.norbergfh.com/resources/vital-ice , or contact:

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc & Monuments

701 E. Thompson Street

Princeton, IL 61356

Phone: 815-875-2425

www.norbergfh.com

Norberg Memorial Home logo