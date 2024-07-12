Join the Fun at the Bureau County Metro Center's One-Day Nerf Event!

Exciting activities are planned at the Bureau County Metro Center Gymnasium this month, kicking off with a one-day Nerf event on Friday, July 19th. The event will start at noon, welcoming participants of different age groups throughout the afternoon. From 12:00 to 12:45 p.m., the gym will be dedicated to K-2nd graders, followed by 3rd-5th graders from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., and concluding with 6th-8th graders from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. All Nerf darts will be provided, and participants can look forward to engaging in a variety of games.

The gymnasium will be exclusively reserved for this event, ensuring a safe and fun environment for all participants. This Nerf event is more than just a game; it offers numerous health benefits. Children will engage in cardiovascular exercise, running around and staying active, which promotes physical health. The event also encourages strategic thinking and teamwork as participants work together to defeat the opposing team.

Additionally, this event is an excellent opportunity for children to socialize and make new friends. It’s a supervised physical activity that brings kids together from the community, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie. The goal is to make the Bureau County Metro Center gymnasium a place where the community can gather and engage in positive, healthy activities.

For those interested in participating, the cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-member residents of Princeton, and $20 for non-residents. Any questions can be directed to the Metro Center Bureau Center at 815-876-0721.

Many of the community’s children are expected at this event, ready to have fun, stay active, and make new friends in a safe, supervised environment. The Metro Center Gymnasium appreciates the continued support from the community.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org