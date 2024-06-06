Tips For When Your A/C Is On The Fritz

When the sun is blazing and the humidity is clinging, the last thing you need is an air conditioner that’s breaking down. If your A/C starts to fizzle during a heat wave, here are some steps to take:

1. Prioritize preventative maintenance with a professional.



You may be able to avoid a sudden A/C breakdowns altogether with preventative maintenance. To that end, make sure to schedule annual check-ups with an expert technician at Kettman Heating & Plumbing who can identify potential issues before they snowball into major problems.

2. Do your own upkeep between pro visits.

In between preventative maintenance visits with your Kettman pro, plan to perform a few tasks of your own to help ensure your air conditioner runs smoothly. The US Department of Energy advises cleaning or replacing your air conditioner filters regularly; this is key to keeping your system running efficiently. Clogged filters make your A/C work harder, wasting energy and money. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner’s energy consumption by up to 15%.

Additionally, an air conditioner’s evaporator coil can begin to collect dust during its years of service, reducing airflow. To avoid this problem, check the evaporator coil every year and clean it as necessary.

3. Call Kettman Heating and Plumbing.

Don’t let the heat get you down. Kettman Heating and Plumbing can help ensure a comfortable summer with your existing air conditioner, as the company offers expert servicing for all makes and models.

Looking for an upgrade? Kettman carries top brands like Amana, American Standard, and Goodman, and can help you choose the best unit to fit your needs and budget. Plus, you can extend the life of your unit with Kettman’s convenient maintenance plans.

For more information about keeping your A/C running great this summer, please contact:

Kettman Heating and Plumbing

