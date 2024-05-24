Helping Individuals with Disabilities Reach Their Independent goals

Sabrina Bedenko is the Independent Living Specialist for the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, which serves consumers in LaSalle, Bureau, Marshall, Putnam, and Stark Counties who are age 21 and up and have a disability.

“One of my main roles is to ensure that an individual gets connected to the right services and support in the community,” explained Bedenko. “I also offer guidance in locating services and products that help eliminate barriers that my consumers face. I help them get access to information, referrals, and skills training so that they can each live their best life. Each individual is empowered to custom-tailor their goals and learn to make decisions that will enhance their life and help them to become more independent.”

Bedenko is available to teach a wide range of skills that are needed for individuals to live independently and manage life with a disability. She involves other individuals with a disability to act as a role model and help mentor others so they can share experiences and learn from each other.

“I recently helped a consumer learn to manage her diet and read food labels at the Hy-Vee in Peru,” said Bedenko. “I’m now assisting another consumer with starting a PTSD Support Group for her peers.” The support group, facilitated by one of IVCIL’s consumers, is open to the public and will take place at IVCIL the third Tuesday of every month beginning May 21, 2024 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

“I’ve found that a lot of consumers and their families are not aware of the resources that our local, state, and federal governments provide,” said Bedenko. “I love when I can connect them to those resources and make sure they know that there are people who care and want them to succeed, no matter what.”

To find out more about IVCIL and how you can participate, please contact Sabrina Bedenko at 815-224-3126, ext. 216.

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com