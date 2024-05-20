May is Foster Care Awareness Month: Creating Brighter Futures for Children

Every May, Foster Care Awareness Month provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by children and families navigating the foster care system, while also highlighting the remarkable organizations that provide crucial support.

In northern Illinois, the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley (YSB) manages over 625 foster care cases.

One such story of resilience and transformation is that of Wendy S., whose life took an unexpected turn when she lost custody of her four children.

“I lost my four kids, and it was the worst day of my life,” Wendy recalls. “But Alyse from YSB became our caseworker, and she helped us so much, going above and beyond. She’s like a member of our family now!”

Beyond emotional support, YSB provided practical assistance that made a tangible difference in Wendy’s life. From securing rent assistance to accessing dental care that insurance wouldn’t cover, YSB helped provide comprehensive support for the family. Moreover, through YSB’s network, Wendy was connected with vital resources like therapy and domestic violence classes, empowering her to confront her trauma and strive to be the best mother she can be. She regained custody of her children, and the family is thriving.

Wendy’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of the foster care system at its best. As we reflect on the importance of supporting foster children and families, let us also recognize and celebrate the tireless efforts of the YSB staff, whose dedication and compassion are making a lasting impact on the lives of those they serve.

In commemorating Foster Care Awareness Month, let us renew our commitment to creating a brighter future for all children. If you’d like to be a part of creating life-changing care for children in foster care by becoming a foster parent, please contact fostercare@ysbiv.org .

For more information, please contact:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

