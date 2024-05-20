Princeton Park District Announces Dog Park Opening in Late Spring

The new Dog Park at Zearing Park in Princeton is not quite ready to be opened. The turf has done well, but we have been both blessed and cursed with the recent rains. There is still concrete to be poured, and due to the excessive rains this has been delayed a bit. There are still some other items we are waiting on delivery before we can hold the Grand Opening celebration. There were water lines to run and a lot of ground work to coordinate and get done, as well as electrical work that was completed. The Park Superintendent, Nathan Cook, and his team jumped right into this project the Monday after Homestead Festival.

The new Dog Park will be located on the far east side of Zearing Park, near the prairie grass. This area will be away from residences and will be able to be accessed using the east end of the gravel parking lot or from walking onto the path from the Thompson St. access.

The Princeton Park District Foundation has donated two trees and two benches for inside the Dog Park area. Josh Schnaiter from Prairie Nursery & Landscape has donated and planted two trees. We are thankful and blessed to have this wonderful addition coming to our park. The name of the new Dog Park will be revealed at the Grand Opening celebration in late spring.

The Princeton Park District Board gave their blessing for us to move forward with this project at the February 2023 Board meeting. Future plans will include the opportunity for community members and businesses to sponsor added amenities. We want to see how the park is used, and then enhance that use. Watch for future announcements on the Bureau County Metro Center Facebook page or visit us at www.princetonparkdistrict.org .

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org