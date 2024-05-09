Five Tips For Getting Your Pool Ready For The Summer Season

As the days get longer and the temperature rises, it’s time to trade your winter coat for your swimsuit. Have a pool in your backyard? Here are five tips for getting it ready for the perfect plunge this summer:

1. Wait until the temperatures are right.

According to experts, as a rule of thumb, it’s time to open the pool when daytime temperatures consistently rise above 70 degrees. This can help prevent algae from growing and ensure comfortable swimming temperatures.

2. Remove the pool cover.

It’s likely that during the fall and winter months, your pool cover has accumulated standing water, leaves, or other debris. Keep it from getting into your water oasis by first giving the pool cover a sweep or hose-down. Then remove it, clean it off, and store it appropriately for the season.

3. Inspect the water.

While covers are meant to provide protection, it’s possible some debris still made its way into your pool. Use a pool skimmer to remove any loose debris to prevent it from clogging the filter.

4. Check the pool equipment.

Start the season off right by making sure the pool filter is working properly. If it’s clogged, a good cleaning might be all it needs. If it’s showing signs of wear and tear, however, it may need to be replaced. Once the filter is running, test the pool’s chemical levels to make sure the water is safe.

