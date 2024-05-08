Visiting a Cemetery During Older Americans Month

Every May is Older Americans Month (OAM), which was established in 1963 to recognize the contributions and impact that older people have had on our lives. The month is celebrated across the country with various events and activities.

The official theme for OAM 2024 is Powered by Connection, which explores the various ways we stay connected with one another as we age. Part of staying connected with each other are the traditions and outings that we have with our family and friends. If you have lost loved ones, this may include visiting a cemetery.

Our older family members and friends may accompany you on a gravesite visit, and with regard to their safety and observing OAM throughout May, there are some guidelines worth noting to make your cemetery visit safe and peaceful.

Slow Down

Drive slowly when navigating the roadway inside the cemetery, and follow the signs. When out walking, especially if accompanied by elderly guests, go slow and be mindful of the grounds and other visitors.

Observe the Hours

Try to plan your visit at a time where the weather is optimal so that you and your guests are comfortable. This is especially important for older folks who may be with you. Remember also to be aware of the cemetery’s official hours.

Be Respectful and Quiet

Cemeteries are made to be a quiet place of reflection and visitation. Take the time to visit the gravesites you want, and sit and reflect. Many cemeteries like Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa allow you to bring folding chairs and even blankets and picnic baskets, so you can feel comfortable and enjoy the sights and sounds in a relaxing way.

For more information or questions on visitations and guidelines, visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL

Oakwood Memorial Park logo