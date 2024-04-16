Leaving Flowers at a Gravesite

Leaving flowers or other decorations when visiting a loved one’s gravesite is a tradition that goes back centuries.

For many people, bringing flowers or other small objects to a grave is their preferred way to honor the dead and memorialize who the person was and what they meant to them. Grave decorating brings a personal touch to the lost loved one’s final resting place. It makes the spot more attractive and welcoming to visit, and is an important part of the grieving process.

Most cemeteries, such as Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa, have guidelines on what is allowed , however. In addition to flowers, families may want to decorate the grave with other personal mementos such as photographs, cards, or candles.

It is important to know the types of flowers or objects that are okay to leave behind. “At Oakwood, we only allow cut flowers in the cemetery and only artificial flowers in our mausoleum,” said Ryan Brooke, President of Oakwood Memorial Park. “We do not allow shepherd’s hooks, solar lights, or the planting of flowers.”

Leaving fresh flowers is the most common way to decorate a grave, and there really is no right answer on what kind of flowers to choose. Many people select flowers that the deceased person liked, or perhaps the same kind of flowers that were present at the funeral service.

“You can show your loved one you care with a simple bouquet by using the vase that is part of their bronze memorial marker,” Brooke added. “Families compliment us on the beauty and serenity Oakwood gives them by keeping the cemetery clean and well maintained.”

For any questions about leaving flowers or gravesite decorations, visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call us at 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

