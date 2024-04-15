The Importance of Pre-Need Funeral Planning

The thought of losing loved ones, or even thinking of our own death, can be unsettling and difficult. But the fact remains that we will deal with the reality of death at some point in our life.

At-need funeral arrangements – which are made at the time of death – can be highly stressful. It is difficult to sort out all the details and plan for services when you’re under emotional strain and the onset of grief. More than that, scrambling to sort out funeral services and address financial issues at that time can add to the grieving process and create further difficulties.

That is why pre-planning funeral services is an important and worthwhile investment.

Communicating pre-need plans with your loved ones first, and then working with a funeral home on the details, ensures the services you want will be provided and it eliminates the added stress of your surviving family members having to make arrangements at the time of your death.

Another important aspect of pre-need planning is that all the financial and insurance details are addressed in advance, rather than having loved ones scramble to locate assets and information during such a difficult time.

You want to treat this investment like any other significant purchase. Working with a funeral director to get estimates on the service and burial you envision ensures that your family will not have any disagreements over details, and it will make the process much smoother and less of a burden when the time comes.

Not only does pre-need planning make everything easier, it is the final gift you can give your loved ones. It will also help provide those left behind with the time to grieve without having to worry about handling all the arrangements.

