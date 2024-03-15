Learn More About Therapy with Solutions Counseling

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley is known for its many programs that focus on children and young people, but the Solutions Counseling group is made up of highly qualified therapists specializing in working with adults, couples, children and families.

These experienced therapists can help you prioritize your mental well-being.

Program Director Jen Bauer advises, “Therapy provides a safe space to express your thoughts and feelings without judgment. A trained therapist can help you navigate life’s challenges.”

Solutions Counseling helps you gain practical tools and coping mechanisms to manage stress, anxiety, and depression effectively. You can strengthen your relationships with others by enhancing communication skills and resolving conflicts constructively. Therapy empowers you to cultivate healthier connections.

Prioritizing mental health leads to overall well-being. Experience greater satisfaction, fulfillment, and joy as you embark on your journey of self-discovery and healing. Mental health matters, and everyone deserves to live a life filled with purpose, resilience, and happiness.

Solutions Counseling accepts most major insurance payments, and individuals without insurance can take advantage of the self-payment program. The program offers a sliding fee scale based on household income and family size. Counseling is provided in a comfortable, confidential environment in offices in Ottawa, Peru, Princeton and Mendota.

To learn more, contact solutions@ysbiv.org .

