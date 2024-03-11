Empowering Lives: Celebrating Developmental Disabilities Month with Ottawa Friendship House

March is Developmental Disabilities Month, an important time to raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with developmental disabilities, and to celebrate their contributions to our communities. Developmental disabilities are a group of conditions due to an impairment in physical, learning, language, or behavior areas. These conditions begin during the developmental period, may impact day-to-day functioning, and usually last throughout a person’s lifetime.

Organizations like Ottawa Friendship House play a crucial role in supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. For over 50 years, Ottawa Friendship House has dedicated itself to improving the quality of life for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by being the premier provider of services that helps each individual to reach their fullest potential.

Ottawa Friendship House provides residential services, developmental training, geriatric programs, community employment opportunities, and a professional work center. Their programs are designed to foster independence, skill development, and social integration. By providing a supportive environment, they enable individuals with developmental disabilities to achieve their fullest potential and lead fulfilling lives.

The organization’s commitment to its vision is evident in their wide array of programs that cater to the diverse needs of the individuals they serve. Ottawa Friendship House is dedicated to creating opportunities for growth, achievement, and independence.

Recognizing March as Developmental Disabilities Month is a reminder of the importance of inclusivity, understanding, and support for all individuals, regardless of their abilities. Organizations like Ottawa Friendship House exemplify the positive impact that dedicated support and resources can have on the lives of people with developmental disabilities, empowering them to lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

To offer financial support to Ottawa Friendship house, or for more information, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org