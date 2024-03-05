Finding the perfect headstone for yourself or a loved one is one of the many important details of the burial process. But selecting a headstone that is both appropriate and expressive requires some consideration.

“When it comes to a headstone, there are many options,” said Ryan Brooke, President of Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa. “Almost anything is possible with today’s machinery and computer capabilities. But always check with the cemetery for their rules before ordering anything.”

Once you know the type and size of headstone you want – whether it be a flat marker, upright headstone, or other monument – you may choose to personalize it in ways that reflect the person buried.

Pick a Color

While granite and marble are popular materials, you may want a color that is meaningful to the individual. There are many options and patterns, from classic grays and blacks to beautiful shades of blue, red, or green. Bronze is another popular color choice. Perhaps a good idea for the person who died is to use a version of their favorite color.

Decide on the Material

Material selection is a critical factor, because you’ll want a headstone that can withstand different weather conditions and that doesn’t require much maintenance. Granite, limestone, marble, and bronze are popular choices. The burial location will be the key factor in choosing the best material.

Epitaphs and Inscriptions

The name, dates, and phrases etched into the headstone are valuable finishing touches. Choosing the right epitaph is a creative way to make a statement that will last forever. This detail requires careful thought, as you’ll want to convey something meaningful about the person, and it should be part of the design.

“Families I meet with are always involved with the design, and we can move things around and make changes until they are happy,” added Brooke.

For more information about selecting and personalizing a headstone, visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

Oakwood Memorial Park logo