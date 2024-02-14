Winter weather, as we know, can be challenging. Between freezing temperatures, snow, and ice, spending too much time outside can be uncomfortable and even dangerous. This is also true when visiting a cemetery during this time of year, but for some it may be important to visit a loved one’s grave on the anniversary of their death, for example.

However, despite the sometimes harsh weather, funeral and burial plans often go unchanged.

Winter Burials

Many people ask how burials are conducted during the winter. Many years ago, families would have to wait until the ground thawed before their loved one could be buried. Today, however, there are tools and methods available to allow for proper burials even if the ground is frozen.

Crews can use jackhammers, for example, to loosen up the hard soil to make it suitable for digging. Special ground thawers may also be used to soften the dirt under the frost level.

With these capabilities, winter funerals and burials are mostly unaffected.

Visiting a Cemetery in Winter

While visiting a loved one’s grave in wintertime is essentially the same as any other time of year, there are a few things to be aware of.

First, take your time – but try not to linger outside too long, especially if it’s exceedingly cold or snowy. Go slow and be mindful of any ice or areas that may be difficult to walk on.

Many people choose to bring decorations for the gravesite, such as flowers or small gifts that help us stay connected to the loved one(s) we’ve lost. One gift that is especially popular during the winter are grave blankets. These are woven evergreen pieces that you lay out over the gravesite, and are beautiful gestures of love, warmth, and remembrance.

For more information about burial services and cemetery visitation during the winter months, visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

