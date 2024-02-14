Do You Qualify for a Free Amplified Phone from ITAC?

If you have hearing loss, the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL) may be able to provide you with a FREE amplified telephone! This program, provided by the Illinois Telecommunications Access Corporation (ITAC), is required and governed by Illinois law.

To qualify, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Be an Illinois resident



Provide proof of landline and/or cellular phone service (pre-paid cell phones are eligible, and you can apply for both types of equipment)



Fill out an application and have it signed by a medical professional stating that the applicant is unable to use a standard phone. Applications are online at itactty.org .



ITAC, a not-for-profit organization that serves the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Late-Deafened, DeafBlind, and Speech-Disabled communities, has been issuing FREE equipment in Illinois since 1988. This equipment is designed specifically for those who have difficulty hearing through the standard phone system.

Amplified phones provided by ITAC are far superior to those found in retail stores, even if they look the same or have the same brand name. The phones from ITAC offer better amplification, features, adjustability, and durability. And they’re FREE!

If approved, you select the equipment that works best for you and you will own it. All equipment comes with a three-year warranty and will be repaired or replaced free of charge. You are only responsible for the return shipping cost to the repair vendor. You may receive a new piece of equipment every three years and keep the equipment you already have.

“ITAC has added the iPhone 12/13, which is Bluetooth compatible with certain hearing aids,” said Jessica Ortega, Resource Coordinator for IVCIL. “This phone is perfect for someone who needs a new, updated phone.”

Once you have a signed application, you can email it, mail it, or drop it off at the IVCIL office.

For more information about getting a FREE amplified phone, please contact:

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com