What to Know About YSB’s Intact Family Services

At Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley, the Intact Family Services team has a challenging but rewarding mission. They are tasked with working with families so that children can remain safely in their home.

Families that come to the attention of the DCFS because of concerns for the children can be referred to Intact Family Services for a helping hand to overcome their challenges. The Intact team works hand in hand with the families to help them stay together and create a better environment for their children.

The focus in serving these families is addressing issues that led to abuse and/or neglect. When those challenges are identified, it reveals what services are needed the most for families to be successful. Education, counseling, and advocacy are provided to enhance family functioning.

Laura McCoy and Jackie Knight are the Supervisors for the program, which serves LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, McHenry, Stark, Winnebago, and DuPage counties.

Laura explains, “The great thing about the Intact Program is how individualized the services are. Although each family has unique challenges threatening their stability and success, our staff can help them identify those challenges, develop specific plans to help meet their needs, and help connect them to the community supports that will help them succeed.”

The program is designed to work with families for around six months, and most of the families demonstrate significant improvement. By helping parents learn the skills and access the assistance they need, families are kept out of the foster care system and children’s lives are made better.

To learn more about what YSB does, how to get involved, employment opportunities that are available, and how to donate, please visit our website at www.ysbiv.org , call 815-433-3953, or email us at contactus@ysbiv.org .

