YSB’s Hispanic Services Program: What to Know

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley’s Hispanic Services Program is small in number, but enormous in impact. The staff of four is instrumental in working with the Spanish-speaking community by providing professional interpretation and translation services among agencies.

Based in Mendota, the program is funded through an agreement with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the Illinois Department of Human Services. The program serves around 1,000 families annually. Recently, client numbers have increased due to an influx of new immigrant arrivals in the area.

The Hispanic Services staff seek partnerships with other organizations to better serve the community. In mid-January, they teamed up with DePue Unit School to co-sponsor a job and resource fair for the many dislocated workers who lost their positions when the Monterey Mushrooms plant closed.

Interpretation services are provided to the Department of Children and Family Services, OSF Healthcare, and L.E.A.S.E. (LaSalle Putnam Educational Alliance for Special Education) for early intervention screening programs. In addition, they partner with IVCC’s Adult Education program to provide information and referrals to ESL (English as a Second Language) students.

The bilingual and bicultural staff does a phenomenal job with community outreach, interpretation services, and advocacy for the Spanish-speaking members of our community. “I’m incredibly proud of the work my team does to link clients to valuable supports and resources,” said Mario Espanoza, Hispanic Services Coordinator.

To contact the Hispanic Services Program, call 815-261-4101 from Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Para comunicarse con el programa de los Servicios Hispanos, llame al 815-261-4101.

To learn more about what YSB does, how to get involved, employment opportunities, and how to donate, please visit our website at www.ysbiv.org or contact us at:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

Youth Service Bureau of IL Valley Sponsored logo