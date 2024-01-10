How To Avoid Frozen Pipes This Winter (And What To Do If One Bursts)

Plummeting temperatures can bring an increased risk of a pipe freeze and subsequent burst. According to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, it is one of the most common causes of property damage, potentially costing thousands of dollars to repair. Here are some tips to help prevent this winter mayhem:

1. Insulate

The IBHS recommends insulating any exposed pipes located in unheated areas, such as in the attic, basement, crawl space, or garage, with pipe sleeve or heat tape. Additionally, the IBHS suggests sealing any cracks or gaps around pipes where cold air can enter.

2. Let faucets drip

According to the IBHS, you should let cold water drip from all faucets that are connected to exposed pipes, especially if they are vulnerable to freezing. Even at a trickle, this will keep the water moving and help prevent pipes from freezing.

3. Leave the heat on

Are you planning to be away from your home during cold weather? Set your heating system to a temperature no lower than 55° F during frigid days. It’s a good idea to have a neighbor check your house occasionally if you’ll be gone more than a week. Make sure they know how to shut off the water supply.

4. Keep the garage door closed

If you have any water supply lines in the garage that aren’t insulated, keep the garage door closed as much as possible to help conserve heat.

5. Open cabinets

Leave the cabinets open under your kitchen and bathroom sinks to keep warm air circulating around your pipes.

What to do if you have a burst pipe? Shut off your water supply immediately to prevent excess damage. Then make sure to call in an expert, such as Kettman Heating and Plumbing, to repair the burst pipe as soon as possible.

