Burying Urns in a Cemetery

Many families hold on to urns containing their lost loved ones’ ashes. While this is a perfectly normal and acceptable thing to do, the time may eventually come when you won’t want the urn(s) with you, or if scattering or a certain display was not requested.

This is when burying the urn in a cemetery becomes the most logical option – and it also creates a more proper burial.

Cemetery Burials for Urns

Burying cremated remains in a cemetery is something that some families might not consider. But doing so provides a permanent location in a peaceful, well-maintained setting. Another key factor for urn burials in a cemetery is that the grave can always be visited by current and future generations.

This eases the burden on what each generation of the family has to decide, as the ashes will remain in a common location that is accessible to all.

Advantages for Healing Through Grief

Acceptance is one of the most important stages of grief, and it helps us to move forward after the grieving process. Sometimes holding on to our loved ones’ remains can slow or even disrupt this process, making it much more difficult to cope. A proper burial can deliver a sense of finality. The burial creates a permanent, cared-for location that can help you move on in healthy, accepting ways from your loss.

Urn Burials at Oakwood Memorial Park

Oakwood Memorial Park has many options for the internment of ashes.

From a columbarium to urn gardens, or even a special in-ground plot, we will work with you to find the best location for your loved ones’ remains and create a beautiful space for you and your family to visit for generations to come.

For questions or specific information about urn burials and the many options available, visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

