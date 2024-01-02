Understanding and Managing Tinnitus: Strategies for Sound Relief

Tinnitus, often described as a ringing, buzzing, or hissing in the ears, is a common auditory condition that affects millions worldwide. It’s not a disease itself but a symptom of an underlying condition, such as age-related hearing loss, ear injury, or a circulatory system disorder. Tinnitus can vary in pitch, can occur in one or both ears, and may be constant or intermittent.

The exact cause of tinnitus is not clear, but it’s often associated with damage to the tiny sensory hair cells in the cochlea of the inner ear. This damage can occur due to exposure to loud noises, certain medications, or various ear conditions. In some cases, tinnitus is linked to stress, depression, or anxiety.

Treatment for tinnitus focuses on managing the symptom and its impact on quality of life. Several strategies can help lessen its severity and the distress it causes:

1. Hearing Aids: Hearing aids are the #1 treatment for tinnitus. Hearing aids allow the patient to hear environmental sounds and speech better, which masks the tinnitus and makes it less noticeable - for some patients it’s no longer audible at all.

2. Sound Therapy: This uses external sounds to help cover the tinnitus sound. This can include white noise machines, low-level background music, or specialized ear maskers.

3. Counseling and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): These therapies help change the way one perceives tinnitus, reducing stress and anxiety associated with the condition.

4. Tinnitus Retraining Therapy (TRT): This combines sound therapy with counseling and is based on the principle of habituation, helping the brain learn to ignore the tinnitus sound.

5. Medications: Some can help reduce the severity of symptoms or complications, such as anxiety and depression.

Wallace Center For Hearing offers consultations for a proper diagnosis and tailored treatment plan. Early intervention can significantly improve quality of life and manage the symptoms more effectively. Call us today at 815-223-3201 to schedule an appointment.

Wallace Center For Hearing, LLC

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

Wallace Center for Hearing Logo 2022