Shining a Light Through the Star Tree

In a heartwarming tradition that has spanned nearly thirty years, the Youth Service Bureau (YSB) of Illinois Valley is once again coordinating its Star Tree Christmas gift-giving program. This cherished holiday endeavor aims to brighten the season for children under the care of YSB, ensuring that they experience the magic and joy that the holidays bring.

Once again, community response has been nothing short of extraordinary. A total of 41 individuals, families, and organizations have rallied together, signing up to sponsor an impressive 285 children throughout the Illinois valley. These benevolent sponsors have embraced the spirit of giving, committed to making a difference in the lives of those who face additional challenges during the festive season.

The Star Tree program operates on a simple yet impactful premise. Case workers and case aides gather gift ideas and Christmas wish lists from the children and teens. Sponsors are matched with a specific youngster and provided an anonymous list with sizes and holiday wishes.

Sponsors then fulfill these wishes. It is incredibly moving how much care and thoughtfulness donors put into selecting generous and personalized gifts for each child.

This is one of the many ways that individuals and organizations help YSB to fulfill its mission of helping young people and families succeed by serving them in their home, school and community.

From cash donations and holiday gift giving through becoming a foster family, or even working for the agency, there are all kinds of ways to help Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley make the lives of vulnerable children and families better.

To learn more about what YSB does, how to get involved, employment opportunities, and how to donate, please visit our website at www.ysbiv.org

