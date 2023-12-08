Easing Your Grief During the Holidays

While the holiday season is supposed to be a wonderful time of year when we enjoy spending time with our loved ones and partaking in all the fun festivities, it can be difficult for some. When grieving the loss of a loved one, this time of year can be upsetting and challenging – even painful.

Although struggling with a loss can be hard during the holidays, there are healthy ways to cope more easily, so that you can enjoy the season and even start new traditions.

Remember to be patient.

You can’t heal without properly grieving, so it’s important to give yourself the time to process your emotions naturally. At the same time, it’s good to maintain your normal activities, get good rest and exercise, and stay engaged with others.

One of the best ways to ease your grief during the holidays is to start new traditions.

Often, the reason we struggle with coping with loss during the holidays is because of traditions we had with those we’ve lost. That’s why starting new ones in their memory is a good strategy for grieving in a healthy way and keeping them with us in spirit. Visiting their gravesite on a specific day or doing an activity they loved are great ways to honor the person you lost and start a new holiday tradition at the same time.

Don’t spend too much time alone.

While we all need time to ourselves, healthy coping involves enjoying time with friends and loved ones. Whether it’s a holiday party, a cup of coffee with a friend, or bringing family with you to visit the gravesite of those who were lost, being with people you care about can help to ease your grief during the holidays.

